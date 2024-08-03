Tribal Football
Guimaraes pledges his commitment to Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes has pledged his commitment to Newcastle United.

The midfielder has been linked with a big club move away this summer.

But after captaining Newcastle in their preseason friendly defeat to Yokohama F Marinos, Guimaraes stated he is looking forward to the new season in a Magpies shirt.

The Brazil international declared: "Another dream has come true!

"Being the captain of this team is everything I've always dreamed of but never imagined! We're in this together, and I'm sure I'll be more dedicated than ever to this badge."

