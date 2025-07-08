Gueye "proud" signing new Everton contract

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Gueye "proud" signing new Everton contractEverton/X.com
Idrissa Gana Gueye is delighted with his new deal at Everton.

The veteran midfielder has penned a new contract to June 2026.

Gueye told evertonfc.com: “Everyone knows what Everton means to me and my family. After six seasons here, this club is more than just a place I play, it’s part of who I am.

“I’m proud to start my seventh year as a Blue. Last season was a strong one for me personally, and I feel ready, fresh, and more driven than ever to keep pushing.

“With our beautiful new stadium and a real sense of momentum throughout the Club, this season feels like a turning point, the chance to build something big and lasting.

“We’ve got the foundations. Now it’s up to us: players, staff, the manager, the board, and most importantly, our fans, to come together so we can raise the bar again and take Everton back to where it belongs.

“I’m fully committed to that challenge. Let’s go again. Together.”

