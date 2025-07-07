Newcastle open talks with former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has held fresh talks with Newcastle United this week as manager Eddie Howe searches for a striker.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after his Goodison Park deal ended on the 30th June 2025, as he decided that his time in Merseyside was over. Now, according to talkSPORT the England international has begun talks with Newcastle as he searches for a new club.

Calvert-Lewin almost made the move to the Magpies last summer but the deal never progressed but now Howe sees him as the perfect target as not only is he free but he is also proven to be an impressive goal scorer in the Premier League.

Newcastle were also keen on signing Joao Pedro, but Chelsea beat them to his transfer whilst Lille striker Jonothan David was also a target but Juventus snapped him up first. Calvert-Lewin is also a target for newly-promoted Leeds United and Manchester United who are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

With reports still linking striker Alexander Isak away from the side and backup striker Callum Wilson still in discussions over his shaky future it seems imperative that Howe bring in a strong attacker before he loses both of his No. 9s. Calvert-Lewin may not be the preferred player for Newcastle fans but he is cost-effective and has proven that he can find the back of the net for several years which will only entice Howe to make the move for him this summer.