Gueye makes clear Everton contract plans

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is desperate to win a new deal with the Toffees.

Now 35, Gueye is off contract at the end of the season, but hopes he's proved himself to manager David Moyes that he deserves a new deal.

Gueye told Sportsboom: "For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave, it will be for one team, and that was Everton. It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That’s why I had to come home.

“I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team.

"Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here."