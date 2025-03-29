Newcastle, Liverpool alerted as Lookman informs Atalanta of summer plans

Ademola Lookman is ready to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

With just a year to run on his La Dea deal, the Nigeria striker has informed management he wants to leave this summer, says ChronicleLive.

Watching developments are major clubs across Europe, including FA Cup winners Newcastle United.

Lookman is also on Liverpool's radar, where he is being considered should Mohamed Salah run down his contract this season.

The striker is a former Everton player, though a return to England isn't his only option, with Juventus also watching developments.