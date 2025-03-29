Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club
Tottenham's Tel may be recalled by Bayern Munich after controversial social media post

Newcastle, Liverpool alerted as Lookman informs Atalanta of summer plans

Carlos Volcano
Newcastle, Liverpool alerted as Lookman informs Atalanta of summer plans
Newcastle, Liverpool alerted as Lookman informs Atalanta of summer plansČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Ademola Lookman is ready to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

With just a year to run on his La Dea deal, the Nigeria striker has informed management he wants to leave this summer, says ChronicleLive.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Watching developments are major clubs across Europe, including FA Cup winners Newcastle United.

Lookman is also on Liverpool's radar, where he is being considered should Mohamed Salah run down his contract this season.

The striker is a former Everton player, though a return to England isn't his only option, with Juventus also watching developments.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLookman AdemolaAtalantaNewcastle UtdLiverpoolEvertonJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star
Lazio prepare offer for Liverpool attacker Chiesa