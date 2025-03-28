Brighton, Everton join Bayern Munich interest for Woltemade

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Pressefoto Rudel/Robin Rudel
Premier League interest is arriving for VfB Stuttgart attacker Nick Woltemade.

The 23 year-old has attracted enquiries from Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

However, BILD says Bayern will face competition for Woltemade's signature from England.

Brighton and Everton are also in contact about a price for the former Germany U21 international.

Any sale would bring instant profit for VfB, which signed Woltemade on a free transfer from Werder Bremen last summer.

Woltemade has a deal with VfB to 2028 and rated in the €40m class.

