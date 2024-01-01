Guéhi says he has enjoyed the intensity under Carsley as England remain unbeaten

Marc Guéhi spoke of his enjoyment of England’s first training camp under interim manager Lee Carsley after the side beat Ireland and Finland to remain unbeaten.

The Three Lions’ first matches since the summer’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and Gareth Southgate’s departure have seen the side to two 2-0 victories as they kept two clean sheets and dominated both games in a style that has impressed many fans and pundits.

Reflecting after Tuesday’s game against Finland, Guehi spoke on how much he has enjoyed the training camp under Carsley and what an achievement it was for Harry Kane to reach his 100th cap.

“We talked about control in the last camp, and making sure we established ourselves and built ourselves back up again. We enjoy playing together. I’m happy to get the win together again, and happy for Harry (Kane) – an amazing achievement (scoring twice in his 100th cap) – so it’s a good day.

“I’ve enjoyed it (the camp). Obviously having worked with him (Carsley) in the Under-21s before is a big help, so I kind of understand exactly what he wants from us.

“It’s exactly the same, not much difference: short connections, enjoy playing together, and making sure that we’re a team who establishes control in games and has that throughout the game. Ultimately, we’re attacking, trying to score goals – those are the main messages.

The Crystal Palace defender also spoke about the intensity and how the new attacking style of play suits the team.

“I think it suits everyone, to be honest! Every single person in this team is good on the ball, and we need to show that even more so. What he’s asking from us isn’t something new, in a way, but it’s something we can do a little bit more of.

“It’s been a good camp. There’s not been too much difference. It’s always enjoyable coming back with the boys.

“There’s good banter off the pitch, enjoying each other’s company, and the training’s been really intense, really good, so it’s been good.”