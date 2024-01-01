Tribal Football
UEFA president Ceferin tells English press: APOLOGISE!

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the English press should APOLOGISE to England coach Gareth Southgate for their reporting during the Euros.

Ceferin has taken note how Southgate has been pilloried during the tournament as England have limped and scraped through their games to reach the final against Spain.

Ceferin has branded the criticism from Southgate's local media as "shameful".

The UEFA supremo stated: “He was ridiculed and he was insulted.

"I would hope that some in the media would apologise — though I don’t expect it.”

