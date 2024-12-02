Hughes on Palace's Newcastle draw: We have turned a corner from the start of the season

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes says they are slowing improving after a draw with Newcastle United.

Speaking to Palace TV, Hughes opened up about the draw at Selhurst Park which he says is a disappointing result, despite Palace scoring in the final moments via a Daniel Munoz header.

“It’s always nice to score in the last minute. It feels like a win in that sense, but then when you take a step back and you look over the whole game, it's kind of two points dropped with the chances we had, and also keeping theirs to a minimum.

“I think they had one blocked shot in the whole 90 minutes, which is pretty incredible when you think about it. It's a frustrating one.

“When they go 1-0 up it's frustrating because then you have to claw yourself back into the game, which obviously we did eventually. If we score the first goal in the first-half, it kind of gives us momentum to go on and potentially kill the game earlier.”

Palace make the trip to Ipswich Town and Portman Road on Tuesday night, which Hughes says is a chance to change the mentality of a squad that has had a slow start to the season. He admits that a win could turn the whole campaign around.

“We're close to turning it around. I know the point's not the end of the world, but it does feel like two dropped. We just have to keep believing in the way we're playing.

“We're playing well. When you're only winning one in 13 games it doesn't seem like that, but I think we have turned a corner from the start of the season definitely, in our performances and our intensity, so it's just a matter of when we get those couple of wins together, and then the confidence will be sky high.

“It's just a matter of when.”

