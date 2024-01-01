Guehi praises Palace spirit after rescuing draw against Leicester

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi hailed their team spirit for today's 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Palace were heading for defeat before Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the spot after Ismaila Sarr had been fouled by Leicester defender Conor Coady in injury-time.

Afterwards, Guehi said: “It was a tough day today, I’d say. At times, there was a lot of sloppiness in our game, a lot of forced unforced errors. I think (we showed) a good team spirit to come away with a point, but yeah, we need to do better.

“I'd say a bit of concentration from us (cost us), especially myself. I think I can do a lot better. I need to do a lot better in helping the team, doing my job a little bit better.

“I think the forward players were fantastic today in their pressure and their desire to get us back in the game.

“We can do a lot better. It's going to be a long season, but as long as we keep working hard, I think we'll be alright.”

He added, “Togetherness, resilience, team spirit. I think that's so vital in the Premier League. It shows a lot of character the way we've come back today.

“We need to try and make life a bit easier for ourselves, not going down and giving us the best chance to win. As long as we keep working hard, we'll be okay.”