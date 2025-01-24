Guardiola reveals Khusanov, Reis and Marmoush will play a part against Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Chelsea.

Guardiola says Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku will miss Saturday's home clash with Chelsea. Dias was forced to come off at half-time during the midweek and the Spanish head coach commented on his situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He didn’t feel good.”

When asked who was out of contention for the Chelsea match, Guardiola revealed Jeremy Doku and Dias will miss the clash.

“(We have the) same injuries, we had (before).

“Ruben and Doku are out. The other players out are (still) out.”

Guardiola was also asked whether new signings Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush and said they are available this weekend.

“Yes,” he replied. “They can play, but I don’t know yet. We don’t have players.

"Vitor is young, he has a huge personality, needs time. If he's here with us, of course, he can start.

"Khusanov has already settled for the fact that he played in the French league, handling tough, quick, fast players. But he doesn't speak much English so communication will be one of the situations that we have to deal with.

"Marmoush, I think he will adapt quick.

"They will make us strong and I'm pretty sure that the club decided for this prospective players for the future and many years."

He also commented on Marmoush who he thinks will bring an edge to his City side.

“(He brings) exceptional quality to the team, He’s a future player for years with quality in the final third. That’s why (we signed him).”

Next, he commented on the importance of City's upcoming fixtures against Chelsea and Club Brugge which could decide their fate in the Champions League.

"Really important. We are very close in the table even with the big big problems we had in the recent past.

"The next two games (against Chelsea and Club Brugge in the UCL) are really really important, finals with us. Our people will support us.

"I think I recognised his (Maresca) team from day one, even when we played them in the summer camp in the States. Many things I started to see that we spoke about many, many times in the last years together. Really good."

He then spoke on defender Kyle Walker and his move to AC Milan.

"it is what it is"

More to follow...