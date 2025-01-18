Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised management for their January market work.

City are set to welcome three major signings in the coming days. City are closing in on deals for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis.

Guardiola said on Friday: "They have shown it, listen when the players come it's not because I decide, it's the club that bring the players here being with his mates or with this manager, it's for a process for the club.

"The club has to decide, we have to change some players or the manager. And that's why they decide.

"The trust has always been there and I think in the last two months, month and a half in another environment, I would not be here! That's for sure!"