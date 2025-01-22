Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Reis, Khusanov arrivals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his club for doing transfer deals in January.

The Spaniard admitted he is delighted by the arrival of new defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Citizens have signed both Reis and Khusanov to bolster their squad as they target trophies in the second half of the campaign.

“Welcome to them. To the City family. (We are) Really pleased,” Pep said to reporters.

“They are young players, so they come for many years. Different types.

“Khusanov played here in France. He has extraordinary physicality and hopefully can learn English as soon as possible.

“Reis is a young Brazilian, very exciting.

“In the Champions League it is not possible that they play until if we have qualified for the last 16.

“In the Premier League they are able to play already.”