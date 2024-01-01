Guardiola remains coy over Man City future as fans plan banner plea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains coy over his plans next year.

Guardiola's current deal expires in June and has he been informed that City are eager to open talks about a new agreement.

Asked about the situation on Friday, the Catalan said: "I won't talk about it. When it happens, it will happen."

"I am part of this club to the core and the best way to defend it is to win and do my job in the best possible way.

"I love this team, it will always be like this."

Told fans will be displaying a banner for today's game against Fulham urging him to stay, Guardiola added: "They have to bring me the receipt, I have to pay for the banner.

"What can I say? Thank you very much, I fell in love as soon as I arrived here. Let's see what happens."