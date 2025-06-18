Guardiola on Lijnders's move to Man City: I asked permission from Jurgen Klopp of course

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the recruitment of former Liverpool assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders.

Lijnders has already started his role as Guardiola’s assistant, joining Guardiola for the club’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States which will start with a game against Wydad AC on Wednesday afternoon. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki have all been signed in time for the and will join Lijnders are fresh faces under the Spanish head coach.

Lijnders, 42, left Liverpool at the same time as Klopp at the end of the 2023-24 season and worked during one of the club’s most successful periods in history in which they lifted the Premier League and Champions League as well as several other trophies. Now, Guardiola has admitted that he called Klopp before appointing Lijnders which was seen as a slightly controversial move.

"We had a conversation with Jurgen but not about Pep. It was a long conversation. I suggested I was thinking about Pep and he gave me his high opinion. After I took time to reflect.

"I was in touch with Pep. I asked permission from Jurgen of course, I didn't want to interfere. I asked if it would be a problem and he said absolutely not. After one or two days we decided yes. I'm a fortunate guy with my assistants in my career: everybody helped me incredibly. They made me a better manager.

"I'm pretty sure Kolo Toure and especially Pep will. His knowledge, I drink from his knowledge. We talk a lot about football/training, he's been inspiring for me. I am so lucky to work and learn from so many great coaches during my time here."

The 42-year-old still has ambitions to be a head coach but failed with RB Salzburg over the past season and will now return to the Premier League to gain experience under Guardiola who has helped the likes of Mikel Arteta become top managers during his time at City.