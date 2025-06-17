Sacked Premier League referee David Coote charged over controversial Jurgen Klopp video

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged by the Football Association for comments made former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The clip showed him calling Klopp a 'German c***' and also branded him as an arrogant manager. Coote also appeared to call Liverpool "s**t" and was sacked by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited immediately after. The FA has now announced their charges against the 42-year-old who has recently been seen delivering parcels whilst away from officiating.

Advertisement Advertisement

"David Coote has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments that he made about Jurgen Klopp in a video recorded around July 2020 which appeared on social media in November 2024.

"It's alleged that the referee acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether expressed or implied - to nationality.

"No charges have been issued in relation to allegations of gambling misconduct against David Coote, which were also fully investigated."

Coote had denied the gambling misconduct claims, saying the allegation was "false and defamatory". These claims came after he was alleged to have discussed giving a yellow card before and after a fixture between Leeds United and West Brom. He also claimed he was "not sober" during his rant against the German manager and added he has since managed to kick his drug habit through consistent therapy.