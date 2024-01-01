Guardiola looking to copy Ancelotti's idea of allowing his players "individual holidays"

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has proposed the idea and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is open to the idea due to the hectic season ahead.

The packed football schedule has put a lot of pressure on players and Guardiola could introduce a radical idea to save his players from exhaustion.

Guardiola was happy with his win over Chelsea yesterday but is still worried about his squad’s welfare.

"Last season we could not win at Stamford Bridge so this is good news. The bad news is we still have 65, 70 games left."

The City manager was asked about Ancelotti’s idea and said that he may use it his season.

"Maybe. I read it and if Carlo says it, maybe we have to pay attention and we follow him. Maybe in some moments, when a player plays a lot, we give him (a chance) to go home, not be in the training session and then come back.

"If (in your head) it doesn't work and you are tired, forget about it. You cannot sustain (performance). You have to have the desire to be here, to still enjoy playing football, enjoy the training sessions, to be in the locker room together.”

"When this happens, you can demand everything. Without it, when they are tired because of season after season, games after games, Euros, World Cups from all of them. The body and the mindset, it's enough. When you have that feeling, go home, we'll play with the academy. We'll play with other players. It doesn't matter. Otherwise, it's not positive."

The Premier League, global players' union Fifpro and the top European leagues have all launched legal action against FIFA over the increasingly hectic calendar which like Guardiola says is threatening the wellbeing of his squad.