Agent for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo delivers response to Man City

Rodrygo Goes is insisting he is happy where he is at Real Madrid.

The Brazil attacker has emerged as a target for Manchester City after their agreement to sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Rodrygo has no interest in leaving Real this month.

A source inside the player's management team told Okdiario: "If an offer comes from Manchester City we won't listen to it.

"We are in the best sporting project and we want to be part of this great team."