Guardiola lays out expectations for Gundogan Man City future

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Ilkay Gundogan is staying next season.

While Kevin de Bruyne is leaving, Guardiola says he will be counting on fellow veteran Gundogan next term.

After victory over Crystal Palace, the manager said: "The Gundo here, the Gundo at Bournemouth and Leicester, that’s the Gundo I remember.

"The one that helped us win the Treble and the quadruple and was such an important player. His defensive intelligence, the way he arrives, it helps us massively.

"Everyone has been down and below their best but when a team plays good, the individual levels rise. Without that, you cannot do it. What will happen I don’t know but he (Gundogan) has one more year on his contract here now."