Paul Vegas
Inter Miami plan move for Man City ace De Bruyne
Inter Miami are lining up a move for Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The City legend will leave the Premier League giants at the end of the season.

And Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Understand Inter Miami are very interested in signing Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer after this season.  

"However, talks are not believed to be advanced at this stage.  

"Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also dreaming of securing his signature."

