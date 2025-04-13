Inter Miami plan move for Man City ace De Bruyne

Inter Miami are lining up a move for Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The City legend will leave the Premier League giants at the end of the season.

And Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Understand Inter Miami are very interested in signing Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer after this season.

"However, talks are not believed to be advanced at this stage.

"Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also dreaming of securing his signature."