Guardiola: I won't leave Man City for another club

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he won't leave for another club.

The Spaniard admits he'll need a break once his time with City is over.

He has guided the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now City to countless trophies.

"I'm not going to manage another team," stated the three-time Champions League winner.

"I'm not talking about the long-term future, but what I'm not going to do is leave Manchester City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.

"I wouldn't have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no. Maybe a national team, but that's different.

"I want to leave it and go and play golf, but I can't (if he takes a club job). I think stopping would do me good."

