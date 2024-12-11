Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Man Utd 'would be very different' if Glazers had chosen Sheikh Jassim over Ratcliffe

Guardiola: I won't leave Man City for another club

Ansser Sadiq
Guardiola: I won't leave Man City for another club
Guardiola: I won't leave Man City for another clubAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he won't leave for another club.

The Spaniard admits he'll need a break once his time with City is over.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has guided the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now City to countless trophies.

"I'm not going to manage another team," stated the three-time Champions League winner.

"I'm not talking about the long-term future, but what I'm not going to do is leave Manchester City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.

"I wouldn't have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no. Maybe a national team, but that's different.

"I want to leave it and go and play golf, but I can't (if he takes a club job). I think stopping would do me good."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityGuardiola PepFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola admits he may need to take a break from football
Man City boss Guardiola on sack taunts: You've no idea how big my payoff will be!
Neville on Man City's poor form: Something is definitely going on in the dressing room