Neville on Man City's poor form: Something is definitely going on in the dressing room

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Manchester City have a huge problem in the dressing room this season after Kevin de Bruyne's lack of minutes in their Liverpool defeat.

Neville says De Bruyne's continued omission from the starting line up is a sign of major problems in the dressing room under manager Pep Guardiola who is in the worst form of his career at the moment.

De Bruyne has struggled with a hamstring injury in recent seasons but is now fully fit and yet started on the bench against Liverpool as Guardiola favoured Matheus Nunes and Phil Foden against the league leaders.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast after the game, Neville stated that the situation with De Bruyne shows how the Man City squad are divided.

“There are a few things that are interesting. The De Bruyne thing is unusual, bizarre, strange. Why is probably the best player the Premier League has had in the last 10 years not out there?

“We know he's had injuries but why is he not out there because he's a leader, he's got authority, he's confidence and brilliance so something is definitely going on in the dressing room.

“There's something happening but Guardiola has got complete (control) of the club, he's extended his contract and he's probably just waiting for the January and (summer) transfer windows.

“He has built two sensational football teams while he's been at the club and he's going to have to go and build a third.”

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also spoke on Sky Sports, revealing how he also thinks the Belgian star is in a strange position with a potential move away from the club on the cards.

“Something is going on with De Bruyne. For me, he has been the best player in the for the last five seasons. He isn't starting games and doesn't come on at half time today.

“I am not trying to cause more trouble for Manchester City but something isn't right between those two. It is sad because we are talking about one of the greatest managers, and greatest players in the Premier League.

“His contract is up this summer and I know he has had a few problems but something isn't right if he isn't in the team when he is fit.”

