Man City boss Guardiola admits he may need to take a break from football

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has admitted a break from football may be good for him.

The Spaniard has signed on to stay at City for at least another season after this term.

However, Guardiola did state that he felt exhausted from the everyday work associated with football management.

Per The Mirror, he said: “I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t.

“A time will come when I feel it’s enough and I’ll definitely stop then," Guardiola added.

"I’m not going to manage another team. I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City and go to another country to do the same thing as I am now.

“I wouldn’t have the energy to do so. I’m still here doing what I am today. But the thought of starting off somewhere else, with all the process of the training and so on... no, no, no! Maybe a national team but that’s different.

“I should stop, like these chefs that go to other countries, stop and see what we’ve done well and what we could do better and when you’re busy all day day after day you don’t have time to do that. I think stopping would do me good.”