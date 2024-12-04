Man City boss Guardiola on sack taunts: You've no idea how big my payoff will be!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has joked about walking away from the job with a huge pay-off.

City face Nottingham Forest tonight after losing six in their last seven games.

Guardiola made light of taunts from opposition fans over his job, reminding everyone he has just signed a new contract.

He said yesterday: "You have no idea how much money they give me... (laughs) It's all included in the salary.

"If I don't want this pressure I'll resign, go home and I won't have it anymore."

On City's solidity, Guardiola also said: "You have to believe, they stay in the game. It's useless to say not to think negatively after suffering the 3-1 against Feyenoord. It's obvious that it happens. But how long do those negative thoughts stay in your head? That's the difference between being solid and not."

