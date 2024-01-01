Tribal Football
Guardiola happy with Man City in preseason defeat to Celtic

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with his players in their preseason friendly defeat to Celtic today.

City were beaten 4-3 by the Hoops in North Carolina, with Oscar Maximo Perrone and Erling Haaland scoring for City.

“I saw many good things from the new and old players,” said Guardiola post-match.

“It wasn’t easy, we have senior players up front and back four eight or nine who are so young. It’s difficult in one department when so many are young but many good things, Oscar and Rico always in a high level. 

“Many things I saw were nice. We created chances, but they are so good with the pace and quality they have. You have to live these situations in pre-season and we’ll do it from here.”

Asked directly about Rico Lewis’ performance, Guardiola stated: “Rico is exceptional and can play in the pocket, maybe it’s his natural position but we didn’t have players in back four.

“He’s so dynamic, first control, vision, it’s really good and I was very pleased with his performance.”

