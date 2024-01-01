Willem II winger Fatah proud of Man City spell: What Pep told me...

Tribal Football
Troyes winger Amar Fatah is proud of his spell with Manchester City in preseason.

Currently on-loan with Willem II, Fatah spent part of the preseason with City during their tour of the US.

"I feel very grateful that they chose to take me with them. I had a good chat with Pep (Guardiola). At the camp I got closer to the entire A team. I felt like a part of them," he tells Fotbollskanalen.

"I took a lot of lessons from him. He pointed out that I was a very good player offensively, but that he also wants to see more of the defensive work. He said I'm good at it, but that I need to be more careful there. I took that with me."

The 20-year-old feels Guardiola and City's management were impressed by his efforts.

"They were very happy with me. They have said that they will have more control over me now and that Pep personally has more control. They will watch my matches. It's great to hear from one of the best teams in the world. It's big."

