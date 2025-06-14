Man City could be forced to Jack Grealish loan

Man City ace Jack Grealish is struggling to earn any interest with the club increasingly coming to the realisation they may be forced to loan him out.

The 29-year-old took one step closer to the Man City exit door after been left out of their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Grealish has failed to live up to the hype since making the £100 million move from Aston Villa back in 2021, scoring just 17 goals in his 157 games across all competitions.

Man City have slapped a £50 million asking price on the England international, but no clubs are interested in signing him for such a fee.

Now, according to The Guardian, City are more willing to explore a temporary move for the winger in order to get him off their books.