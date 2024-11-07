Guardiola brutally turned down Man Utd when he joined Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola left Manchester United when he rejected them to join their rivals.

The Citizens secured Guardiola in 2016, having been planning for his arrival for several years.

Since then, City have won the Champions League, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

According to the new book, 'States of Play', United wanted Guardiola to replace Louis van Gaal around that time.

They felt that a deal was close, but eventually Guardiola decided to move to City.

United’s legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson had also attempted to get Guardiola to Old Trafford when he retired in 2012/2013.