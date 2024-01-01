Man City boss Guardiola open to international move

Guardiola could become an international manager in coming years

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's move onto the international stage could be set in motion very soon.

The Spaniard is said to want a departure from club football, at least for a few years.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mail states that City will not be able to retain Guardiola’s services after the upcoming 2024/2025 season concludes.

He will then move on to a national team - when there will be a year remaining before the 2026 World Cup.

Per ESPN Brasil in February, Guardiola said: "A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that."

On who he would coach, Catalan coach added: "I don't know who would want me! To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club."