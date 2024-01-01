Ze Roberto on next Brazil coach: Ferreira or Man City boss Guardiola

Former Brazil star Ze Roberto says the Federation needs to revive their interest in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Brazil flopped at the Copa America this summer, failing at the quarterfinal stage.

Selecao coach Dorival Jr is now under huge pressure to maintain his job and Ze Roberto, speaking with ESPN, was asked if Guardiola was a realistic option.

"I think so," he replied. "But if today it were to be a foreigner, I would choose Abel Ferreira.

"Abel Ferreira is a coach (of Palmeiras) who has been in Brazil for a few years, a coach who knows how to deal with players. He would be an excellent name for the national team."