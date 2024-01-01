Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ze Roberto on next Brazil coach: Ferreira or Man City boss Guardiola

Ze Roberto on next Brazil coach: Ferreira or Man City boss Guardiola
Ze Roberto on next Brazil coach: Ferreira or Man City boss Guardiola
Ze Roberto on next Brazil coach: Ferreira or Man City boss GuardiolaAction Plus
Former Brazil star Ze Roberto says the Federation needs to revive their interest in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Brazil flopped at the Copa America this summer, failing at the quarterfinal stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Selecao coach Dorival Jr is now under huge pressure to maintain his job and Ze Roberto, speaking with ESPN, was asked if Guardiola was a realistic option.

"I think so," he replied. "But if today it were to be a foreigner, I would choose Abel Ferreira.

"Abel Ferreira is a coach (of Palmeiras) who has been in Brazil for a few years, a coach who knows how to deal with players. He would be an excellent name for the national team."

Mentions
Ferreira AbelGuardiola PepManchester CityPalmeirasPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Nottingham Forest defender Murillo on Man City: If Pep called me...
Palmeiras boss Ferreira floored as Endrick, Estevao and Guilherme all sold
Man City boss Guardiola insists Cancelo must come back