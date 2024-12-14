Guardiola admits Man City form crisis hitting his health

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits their form collapse has hit his personal health.

Guardiola admits he's struggling with his diet and sleeping habits.

He told Amazon Prime: "Sometimes you don't need to have a great team to be happy.

"There are no players or coaches who don't play for months because the results aren't good. All that is normal and can happen.

"I am a person who sometimes gets nervous, I have bad days, I make a lot of mistakes and rudeness makes me nervous.

"Do I sometimes lose my head? Yes. I sleep worse and I don't digest food properly now. I always have to eat light. Only soup at night.

"But I am the same coach as five months ago, the one who won the Premier League title.

"If I'm in a bad mood, it's bad. But I know it will pass. The same when I'm very happy. I know it will pass.

"I sincerely believe that it will be a year of great difficulties. We have to find continuity.

"But if we manage to get through to the Champions League, it will not be easy for anyone to face us."

