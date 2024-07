Gremio whizkid Gabriel Mec excited by Chelsea interest

Gremio whizkid Gabriel Mec has welcomed interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have asked Gremio to name their price for the attacking midfielder.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Mec is excited about the interest and would jump at the chance of moving to London.

The 16 year-old's agent is now in negotiations with Chelsea.

Mec is wanted by major clubs across Europe, but it is Chelsea who are now regarded as favourites.