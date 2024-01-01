Tribal Football
Chelsea showing major interest in Gremio wonderkid Gabriel Mec

Chelsea are not showing any signings of slowing down their recruitment drive.

The Blues are very much set to continue their pursuit of Brazilian wonderkids for the future.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have genuine interest in signing Gremio talent Gabriel Mec.

The 2008-born teenager is already impressing in senior football and is wowing scouts.

The Blues are said to have opened talks with Gremio about doing a quick deal.

Any agreement is likely to involve sending Mec back to his current club for an extended loan.

