River Plate fans serenade Enzo with same song that angered Chelsea teammates

Embattled Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez was given hero's welcome by former club River Plate on the weekend.

The Argentine midfielder was paraded by his boyhood club after winning the Copa America with Argentina.

Enzo has come under huge criticism for a video posted of himself and his Argentina teammates celebrating the Copa by singing a controversial song about the French national team.

It sparked a backlash from Chelsea's French players and Enzo has since publicly and privately apologised.

The 23-year-old looked delighted as he was embraced by the River crowd this weekend.

However, he could face more controversy as River fans serenaded the midfielder with the very same song which has him in trouble in London.

