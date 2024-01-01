Greenwood to break Man Utd transfer record

The sale of forward Mason Greenwood is set to smash Manchester United's transfer record.

The Red Devils have not always been the most adept at selling players at the right time.However, they are set to earn €27.6m from Marseille for their troubled forward, per Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement Advertisement

Greenwood’s deal, which includes a 50 percent sell-on clause, will make United even more profit in the future.

The deal is already one of the most profitable sales in the club’s history, going past the recent departure of Dean Henderson.

Other players have been sold for higher fees, but they were also bought for significant sums.