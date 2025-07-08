Greenwood shuts down Marseille exit claims: An amazing club

Mason Greenwood has again pledged his future to Olympique Marseille.

While there's been speculation in England that the former Manchester United forward has explored a Premier League return for the new season, the player himself insists he's committed to OM.

He is quoted by Foot Mercato stating: “I hope to be here again next year and play in the Champions League. Other players told me it would be special to play here. I think it was a very positive season, we achieved our goal.

"I had a baby here with my girlfriend, I feel at home, it’s a really special place. Not many people have the opportunity to come to Marseille and play for such an amazing club.

"I’m happy with the goals I scored this year. This is a great result for me and with the players and staff we have here, anything is possible.”