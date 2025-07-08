Tribal Football
Most Read
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause
Man United set Andre Onana asking price
Man United join Inter and Juventus in race for Ederson

Greenwood shuts down Marseille exit claims: An amazing club

Carlos Volcano
Greenwood shuts down Marseille exit claims: An amazing club
Greenwood shuts down Marseille exit claims: An amazing clubAction Plus
Mason Greenwood has again pledged his future to Olympique Marseille.

While there's been speculation in England that the former Manchester United forward has explored a Premier League return for the new season, the player himself insists he's committed to OM.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is quoted by Foot Mercato stating: “I hope to be here again next year and play in the Champions League. Other players told me it would be special to play here. I think it was a very positive season, we achieved our goal.

"I had a baby here with my girlfriend, I feel at home, it’s a really special place. Not many people have the opportunity to come to Marseille and play for such an amazing club.

"I’m happy with the goals I scored this year. This is a great result for me and with the players and staff we have here, anything is possible.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLigue 1Greenwood MasonMarseilleManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Why Pogba and Greenwood's reunion at Marseille didn't happen this summer
Marseille star Greenwood back in Manchester training with ex-Man Utd teammate
Marseille signing Gomes: Some players intimidated wearing Man Utd shirt