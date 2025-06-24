Why Pogba and Greenwood's reunion at Marseille didn't happen this summer

Former Manchester United teammates Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba were denied a reunion at Marseille this summer for two reasons.

Marseille were linked with a move for Paul Pogba this summer, but the French international now appears to be on his way to Ligue 1 rivals Monaco and is set to sign a two-year deal in the coming weeks. The World Cup winner remained without a club since November 2024, when Serie A giants Juventus mutually terminated his contract after he received an 18-month doping ban, which was lifted in March.

However, as reported by The Mirror Pogba was close to reuniting with Greenwood at Marseille but two issues got in the way of the deal. One was the volume of midfielders at the club which includes the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Adrien Rabiot, Valentin Rongier and Bilal Nadir among others which would limit Pogba’s game time.

The second was manager Roberto De Zerbi’s concerns over Pogba’s fitness and stamina after being away from the pitch for nearly 2 years. Making a move for the 32 year old who would demand high wages would be a huge risk and he could sign for the side and not be match ready like many of their other first team players.

A reunion between him and Greenwood could have been special however and as Marseille have Champions League football for next season fans could have seen the pair perform in Europe once more. Pogba’s move to Monaco looks all but confirmed and if Greenwood stays in Ligue 1 then the pair will face off against one another next season.