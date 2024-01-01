Greaves confident settling quickly at Ipswich

Jacob Greaves is confident of settling in quickly at Ipswich Town.

The defender has joined Ipswich from Hull City.

“I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a massive club,” the central defender told Town TV.

“I think as soon as I heard that there was a bit of interest, I spoke to the people around me and they were all extra keen to try and get this move over the line. Now it’s done, I’m very happy.

“I’ve spoken to (manager) Kieran (McKenna) quite a few times over this last month. Every conversation I’ve had with him has been positive and it’s made me quite excited for the future project. Talking about tactics, life, whatever it’s been, it’s been spot-on with me. That was a big factor as well into the reason that I’ve come here.”

Greaves also said: “I think the styles of play were quite similar in terms of the way Hull played and the way Ipswich played last season.

“I think coming into training and the games and stuff, I’ll be quite used to it. Obviously, this manager is going to have his different ways but there’s definitely some similarities in the way that we like to play out from the back with the two pivots in midfield and it really suited me last year, I feel like I excelled in that kind of way of playing.

“So, to come to this team was a massive (because of) the way they play and hopefully I can have a similar season to the one I had last season this year.”

Asked about his style, Greaves said: “I always think that’s quite a tough question to answer, but someone that’s aggressive, I like to try and go in for a lot of duels, I like to win duels, I think I’m aerially quite strong.

“I think I’ve improved in both boxes in the last year in terms of heading balls away and getting first contact attacking-wise.

“I’ll give my all every game. I know it sounds quite clichéd but I’ll always fight for the badge and give everything to represent this club in the right manner.”