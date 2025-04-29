Grealish will not leave Man City on loan as Villa and Tottenham links continue to grow

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish will not be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer despite links to Aston Villa and Tottenham.

This is according to talkSPORT, who report that City are reluctant to weaken the squad by sanction a temporary departure and understand that no club would match the £100M they paid for the 29-year-old in 2021. The England international has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Pep Guardiola as he looks for a move away this summer.

However, now a loan move has been ruled out he may leave permanently as his game time likely will not improve next season especially as City seek to improve their squad after a disappointing campaign. Ex-Villa scout Bryan King spoke to Villa news about how Grealish is settled in the North west but could move back to the Midlands if the opportunity arises.

“Grealish will return to the Midlands,” King said.

“It is fine for him to be living where he is living at the moment. However, his home is the Midlands.”

“I could see him going back to Villa, if there was going to be a deal concerning Rogers, I would think he would be part of it, if Manchester City were after that kind of player.”

With Marcus Rashford out injured for the rest of the season, manager Unai Emery may opt for a cheaper option in Grealish who has a strong connection for the club after spending several seasons there, scoring 32 goals in 212 appearances. Grealish will be one of the most talked about players heading into the transfer window and a fairytale return could be on the cards if Emery feels Rashford’s £40M clause is too expensive.