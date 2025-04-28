Villa unhappy with Tottenham attempt to change Prem fixture date

Aston Villa have complained about Tottenham's push to have their Premier League fixture moved.

In anticipation of reaching the Europa League final, Spurs have requested to have their clash with Villa rescheduled.

Tottenham meet Bodo/Glimt in the semifinals and should they win, they will play the final on May 21. That is only three days after their fixture with Villa.

Tottenham want to move the game forward to May 15 - which has been rejected by Villa, says BBC Sport.

In a statement released on Sunday, Tottenham said: "We should like to inform supporters that we are in discussions with the Premier League regarding a change in date to our away Premier League match against Aston Villa, currently scheduled for Sunday, 18 May."