Man Utd loanee Rashford to miss the rest of the season after picking up hamstring injury

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is set to miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury which is a huge blow for Aston Villa.

Villa crashed out of the FA Cup against Crystal Palace at the weekend as Rashford watched from the sidelines. The on-loan forward joined Villa on a short-term deal in the January transfer window and has impressed under manager Unai Emery, whose Champions League hopes may now be crushed.

Journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that the winger will focus on England’s fixtures after the season and will not aim to return to Emery’s side in the near future.

“Marcus Rashford expected to miss rest of season with hamstring injury. No surgery + rehab at #AVFC as tests ongoing. #THFC game not totally ruled out but highly likely campaign over & 27yo to focus on getting fit for England games in June.”

The 27-year-old has registered six goal contributions during his spell at Villa Park and turned his form around whilst on loan much like United teammate Antony at Real Betis this season. Villa’s loan deal includes a permanent £40M option to sign Rashford which now may now be in jeopardy despite United hoping to sell the England international to raise funds this summer.

Speaking after the loss against Palace, Emery reiterated Villa's hopes to qualify for Europe as they battle for a top five position in the Premier League against the likes of Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

“How we are increasing our level and our demands through Europe, in the Conference League last year and Champions League and FA Cup this year, we have to be happy, motivated and excited about how we are improving and increasing so quickly the process we are doing here.

“In some matches like today, when we’re being disappointed and frustrated, we have to dominate our frustration and disappointed moments and keep going. We have to change again our objective because the Premier League is our priority. Through it we can again play in Europe next year."