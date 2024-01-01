Man City boss Guardiola: Yamal? Hopefully we won't grow tired of him

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's a fan of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

Guardiola says he was impressed by Yamal in Spain's successful Euros this summer.

He said, "When Rodri comes back from the national team, I ask him about Yamal and he tells me wonderful things. You can see that if you play regularly for Barca at this age and then go to the national team and play, it is because you are something special.

"When Xavi gave him his debut, it was because he saw something different in him than in the others. There are children who anticipate the process.

"Hopefully we won't be tired of him when he's 25. That's the kind of thing that happens. Expectations are very high.

"He will have a drop in performance, but you have to be calm. His potential is spectacular. He plays very well, he is determined."