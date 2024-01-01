Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Arsenal set to make HUGE bid for Real Sociedad playmaker

Man City boss Guardiola: Yamal? Hopefully we won't grow tired of him

Man City boss Guardiola: Yamal? Hopefully we won't grow tired of him
Man City boss Guardiola: Yamal? Hopefully we won't grow tired of him
Man City boss Guardiola: Yamal? Hopefully we won't grow tired of himLaLiga
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's a fan of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

Guardiola says he was impressed by Yamal in Spain's successful Euros this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "When Rodri comes back from the national team, I ask him about Yamal and he tells me wonderful things. You can see that if you play regularly for Barca at this age and then go to the national team and play, it is because you are something special. 

"When Xavi gave him his debut, it was because he saw something different in him than in the others. There are children who anticipate the process. 

"Hopefully we won't be tired of him when he's 25. That's the kind of thing that happens. Expectations are very high. 

"He will have a drop in performance, but you have to be calm. His potential is spectacular. He plays very well, he is determined."

Mentions
Premier LeagueYamal LamineManchester CityBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceiling
Man City attacker Bobb reveals LaLiga education
Saudi pair willing to meet price for Man City wing-back Cancelo