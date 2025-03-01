Gray happy with multi-purpose Tottenham role

Tribal Football
Archie Gray is happy with his multi-purpose role in a first season as a Tottenham player.

The former Leeds United prospect has played across midfield and at centre-half and fullback so far this term.

"I enjoy it," Gray tells Sky Sports.

"I am grateful that the coach trusts me and has placed me in different places. I've always said I want to work as hard as I can in the positions I'm not used to playing. 

"I love learning to play different positions and it shows me different things of the game. I enjoy it." 

 

