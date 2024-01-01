Gray grateful to have Postecoglou as Spurs manager after Premier League start

Gray grateful to have Postecoglou as his manager after Premier League start

Midfielder Archie Gray wants to keep playing bravely for Tottenham in all competitions.

The summer signing from Leeds United did really well in his first game in Europe.

Spurs faced a tough assignment on Thursday, which they passed with a 3-0 win against Qarabag.

The young player, who is only 18 and moved to Spurs in July for a big price of £35m, proved he can shine in the spotlight.

Post-game, Gray said: "I'm really grateful to have the manager we've got. I'm a big fan of him. I'm grateful to have him here and to learn so much off him, it's a big opportunity for me.

"To hear stuff like that from him, it makes you trust yourself even more and have more confidence to go out there and be fearless.

“That's what he wants from us and hopefully we can go out and do that every game we're trusted to be in."