Graham Potter to hand two West Ham academy stars a chance in the first team

West Ham United manager Graham Potter will give two academy stars the chance to prove themselves in the first team this season.

The Hammers only returned to work last week and are currently in Germany in pre-season training ahead of the first game on Saturday against Grasshopper Club Zurich and Manchester United just over a week later.

As players prepare for the new season, Standard Sport report that Potter will hand both Freddie Potts and George Earthy chances to prove their ability in midfielder despite loan interest from around the English football pyramid.

Bristol City and Portsmouth were two clubs with their eyes on Earthy and Potts who spent the previous campaign on loan with the Bristol City and Portsmouth. Potts, 21, made 37 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring one and assisting four goals whilst Earthy enjoyed a promising loan at Bristol, where he made 40 appearances.

The report also states that Lewis Orford, 19, and Kaelan Casey, 20, have also been involved in pre-season but will likely be loaned out by the Hammers who do not see them as first team cotenders at the moment. This is great news for Potts and Earthy as well as West Ham fans who will hope for an injection of youth players who could bring something new to the side.