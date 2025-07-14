West Ham approach Leicester for El Khannouss

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham have stepped up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

The youngster was one of the few bright points in Leicester's relegation campaign last season.

L'Equipe says West Ham were watching El Khannouss last term and are now in contact with the Foxes about a price for the midfielder.

El Khannouss is reluctant to play in the Championship and would prefer to find himself a move to the Premier League.

He scored twice and set up three goals in the Premier League last term.

