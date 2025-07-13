West Ham in talks with Girona fullback Arnau

West Ham are in talks with Girona fullback Arnau Martinez.

Arnau, 22, is emerging as a potential signing for the Hammers this coming week.

TV3 says Arnau is now in talks with West Ham over contract terms.

The Hammers are prepared to meet the defender's €14m buyout clause once they settle on personal terms with the player's camp.

Arnau is a former Barcelona junior player and feels ready to make the next step in his career after five years with Girona.