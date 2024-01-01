Gore closer to Man Utd senior recall

Tribal Football
Manchester United youngster Dan Gore looks set to push for first team chances.

The midfielder was tipped to make his senior bow soon after Kobbie Mainoo last term

However, recent challenges faced by the U21s midfielder Gore may be coming to an end

After overcoming a series of obstacles, including a rare shoulder injury that necessitated surgical intervention, Gore has made a comeback. Per The Mail, Gore was impressive in their recent matches against Hertha Berlin and Liverpool.

While the team lost both those games, the midfielder showed his quality on the ball.

