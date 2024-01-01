Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man Utd

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has come to the aid of a colleague.

The Scotsman heaped praise on United manager Erik ten Hag this week, talking about the pressure on his shoulders.

Despite the Dutchman's position coming under intense scrutiny at United, Moyes believes he is doing a great job.

“I think he's doing a brilliant job,” Moyes told BBC Sport.

“I think he's shown brilliant resilience in the situation that he's in and I think he should be credited for how well he's conducted himself.

“As far as I know, I don't see him ducking any questions or any media interviews that you people (the media) put forward to him,' he added.

“I think you have to give him great credit for that but it's a job that is going to attract immense pressure, people talking, so I have to say that I think he's doing a brilliant job.”