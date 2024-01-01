Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
REVEALED: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti losing confidence in Guler

Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man Utd

Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man Utd
Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man UtdAction Plus
Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has come to the aid of a colleague.

The Scotsman heaped praise on United manager Erik ten Hag this week, talking about the pressure on his shoulders.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite the Dutchman's position coming under intense scrutiny at United, Moyes believes he is doing a great job.

“I think he's doing a brilliant job,” Moyes told BBC Sport.

“I think he's shown brilliant resilience in the situation that he's in and I think he should be credited for how well he's conducted himself.

“As far as I know, I don't see him ducking any questions or any media interviews that you people (the media) put forward to him,' he added.

“I think you have to give him great credit for that but it's a job that is going to attract immense pressure, people talking, so I have to say that I think he's doing a brilliant job.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMoyes DavidManchester Unitedten Hag ErikFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Board and I on same page