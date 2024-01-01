Gabriel (14) promoted for Man U18 squad

Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, who celebrated his 14th birthday over the weekend, is earning a promotion.

The youngster is said to have been elevated to train with the Under-18 squad.

Affectionately dubbed 'Kid Messi' on social media, Gabriel stands out as one of the most enticing prospects within the entire United academy.

Despite his young age, he has consistently played for the Under-16 team since last year.

Now he seems to have surpassed the challenges at the Under-16 level, prompting the development staff to push him along.