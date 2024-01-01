Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
REVEALED: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti losing confidence in Guler

Gabriel (14) promoted for Man U18 squad

Gabriel (14) promoted for Man U18 squad
Gabriel (14) promoted for Man U18 squadAction Plus
Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, who celebrated his 14th birthday over the weekend, is earning a promotion.

The youngster is said to have been elevated to train with the Under-18 squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Affectionately dubbed 'Kid Messi' on social media, Gabriel stands out as one of the most enticing prospects within the entire United academy.

Despite his young age, he has consistently played for the Under-16 team since last year.

Now he seems to have surpassed the challenges at the Under-16 level, prompting the development staff to push him along.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man Utd
Man Utd raiding Salford for new U16 coach
Agent Lunedi tipping McTominay for Napoli greatness